DC Police investigate triple shooting in Northeast

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening.
According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Quincy Place Northeast just before 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Both were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. A third man walked into a nearby hospital following the shooting.
Police have only described the suspects as three men dressed in all black.
There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
