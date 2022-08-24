DC Police investigate triple shooting in Northeast

Police have only described the suspects as three men dressed in all black.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three men were shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the Unit block of Quincy Place Northeast just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Both were conscious and breathing when first responders arrived. A third man walked into a nearby hospital following the shooting.

There is no word on what may have led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

