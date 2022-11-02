DC Police: 17-year-old shot near Petworth Metro Station in serious condition

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting at Petworth Metro Station Thursday evening.
An MPD spokesperson told WUSA9 that officers were called to the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest just before 5 p.m. According to WMATA, the shooting happened on a metro platform.
Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot during a fight with a group. He is conscious and alert, but police say he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
There has been no suspect or person of interest identified in connection to the shooting at this time.
WMATA says trains are currently bypassing Georgia Ave-Petworth as the investigation is underway. There are also more shuttle buses offered as an alternative to commuters, WMATA says.
This is a developing story and WUSA9 will provide more updates to this story when more information is available.
RELATED: 16-year-old left dead after ShotSpotter captures nearly 20 gunshots in Southeast, police say
RELATED: 'When I retell the story a little bit of the anger comes back' | Jan. 6 Oral History Project records survival stories from Capitol Riot
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.