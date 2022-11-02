DC Police: 17-year-old shot near Petworth Metro Station in serious condition

The teen is still conscious and breathing, police say.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a shooting at Petworth Metro Station Thursday evening.

An MPD spokesperson told WUSA9 that officers were called to the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue Northwest just before 5 p.m. According to WMATA, the shooting happened on a metro platform.

Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was shot during a fight with a group. He is conscious and alert, but police say he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There has been no suspect or person of interest identified in connection to the shooting at this time.

WMATA says trains are currently bypassing Georgia Ave-Petworth as the investigation is underway. There are also more shuttle buses offered as an alternative to commuters, WMATA says.