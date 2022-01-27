Police: teenager shot in Southeast DC is in critical condition

The shooting happened on the 4400 block of East Street Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A 17-year-old male was shot in Southeast D.C., according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Darnel Robinson, a police commander for District 6, told reporters that officers were responded to the 4400 block of East Street Southeast at around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting. They found the 17-year-old seriously injured from a shooting.

Robinson said there was also a woman inside the house. She and the 17-year-old were the only people present in the house for the shooting, the commander said.

The two individuals remained in the house when police arrived. Robinson said a weapon was recovered.

This shooting came hours after five people were shot at the Days Inn hotel in Nortwest D.C., one of whom died from injuries. At a media briefing around the time of the Southeast shooting, Mayor Muriel Bowser said officials are taking all gun crimes seriously and meeting the increase in violence with an increase in resources.

Robinson did not mention whether or not there is a suspect connected to the Southeast shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call 202-727-9099.