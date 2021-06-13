Have you seen these cars? DC police are trying to locate them

Anyone who has information about either vehicle or has knowledge of the incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tipline

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are looking for the public’s help in locating a car that was taken in an armed carjacking on Friday in the 1100 block of 15th Street, Northwest.

The victim had advertised their vehicle for sale on Craigslist. At 11 p.m., the victim let the suspect test drive the car. The suspect then took out a handgun and took off in the car.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2005 Mercedes-Benz with New Jersey tag Z94MJE.

Detectives are also looking for help in locating another stolen car. The incident took place on Saturday in the 2200 block of 13th Street, Northeast.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the suspects approached the victim with a handgun and demanded their keys.

That vehicle is described as a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Maryland tag 7EB6813. A photo of the car and license plate can be seen below.

Anyone who has information about either vehicle or has knowledge of the incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's texting tip line at 50411.