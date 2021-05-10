x
Crime

DC Police searching for suspects in apparent joy ride caught on camera

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for three people in connection to a stolen vehicle case from last month. The suspects were caught on dashboard camera in the car.

It happened just after midnight on Monday, September 27, in the 200 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspects are seen on the dashboard camera entering the suspect's vehicle and driving away. 

Three suspects can be seen in the car. The driver and the front-seat passenger have masks on, while the backseat passenger is not wearing a mask. 

Police said the stolen vehicle was eventually recovered, but they are still trying to find the suspects.

The full dashboard camera surveillance video can be seen below:

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about this case is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offers a $1,000 reward for anyone who provide information that leads to an arrest.

