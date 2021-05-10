DC Police searching for suspects in apparent joy ride caught on camera

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for three people in connection to a stolen vehicle case from last month. The suspects were caught on dashboard camera in the car.
It happened just after midnight on Monday, September 27, in the 200 block of P Street, Northwest. The suspects are seen on the dashboard camera entering the suspect's vehicle and driving away.
Three suspects can be seen in the car. The driver and the front-seat passenger have masks on, while the backseat passenger is not wearing a mask.
Police said the stolen vehicle was eventually recovered, but they are still trying to find the suspects.
The full dashboard camera surveillance video can be seen below:
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about this case is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. is offers a $1,000 reward for anyone who provide information that leads to an arrest.
RELATED: 'Get out or I'll kill you' | DC Police investigate armed carjacking, searching for 4 suspects, ages 16-18
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.