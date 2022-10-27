DC Police rule 2-year-old boy's death as a homicide

An autopsy revealed the cause of the toddler's death to be complications of inflicted trauma. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Detectives have determined a 2-year-old boy found unresponsive in Southwest, D.C. on Oct. 13 died due to complications of inflicted trauma. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street, Southwest for the report of an unconscious child. At the scene, officers discovered a toddler unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the victim to an area hospital.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the toddler was pronounced dead due to his extensive injuries.

His remains were then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was performed. As a result, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be complications of inflicted trauma and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

Authorities have identified the victim in this case as 2-year-old Mars Jones of Southwest, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.