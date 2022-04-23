DC Police release photos of man wanted in connection with triple shooting on Kennedy Street

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is continuing to investigate a triple shooting that happened Friday evening in Northwest D.C.
According to police, a man shot three adults at around 6:40 p.m. Friday — at the same time that there was an active search for the person who shot four people on Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street in Northwest.
Officers from District 4 were dispatched to the 600 block of Kennedy Street in Northwest for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
The three adults who were shot were taken to the hospital and treated for injuries, police say.
A person wanted in connection to the shooting was captured by a surveillance camera in the area. MPD released the images and are asking the public's help in identifying the individual show in the pictures.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at 202-727-9099. Information can also be texted to MPD by sending the message TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.
Anyone who provides information to police that can lead to an arrest and conviction could potentially receive a reward from MPD of up to $10,000.
