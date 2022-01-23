DC Police: Officer shot, injured on Quincy Street NW

WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer from the 4th district was shot and injured around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The shooting was confirmed on Twitter by Metropolitan Police Department.
Police say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Quincy Street Northwest. The area is currently barricaded.
MPD tweeted that the officer has been taken to the hospital.
The condition of the officer is unknown and it is unclear if a suspect is known.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
RELATED: Police pursuit in Charles County under investigation after attempted traffic stop results in fatality
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.
More than 600 people were arrested for storming the US Capitol January 6 and virtually all of them share one criminal charge in common.