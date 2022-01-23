DC Police: Officer shot, injured on Quincy Street NW

A DC cop was shot Sunday night and was taken to the hospital. This is a developing story.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. police officer from the 4th district was shot and injured around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The shooting was confirmed on Twitter by Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened on the 1400 block of Quincy Street Northwest. The area is currently barricaded.

MPD tweeted that the officer has been taken to the hospital.

The condition of the officer is unknown and it is unclear if a suspect is known.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

