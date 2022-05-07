DC Police officer arrested on assault, gun charges in Prince George's County

Police say Sfoglia is charged with first-degree assault and other related charges following a dispute.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's note: The footage above aired in April 2022 from a different incident.

A D.C. police officer has been arrested and charged after Prince George's County Police [PGPD] say he brandished a weapon and threatened an employee inside a Beltsville business.

Police have charged Dennis Sfoglia with first-degree assault and the use of a firearm.

Initially, officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Sfoglia pulled out a weapon and threatened an employee following a dispute, a police investigation revealed.

At this time, the origin of the dispute remains unknown. Sfoglia was taken into custody and charged by PGCPD.