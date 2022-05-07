x
Crime

DC Police officer arrested on assault, gun charges in Prince George's County

Police say Sfoglia is charged with first-degree assault and other related charges following a dispute.

A D.C. police officer has been arrested and charged after Prince George's County Police [PGPD] say he brandished a weapon and threatened an employee inside a Beltsville business. 

Police have charged Dennis Sfoglia with first-degree assault and the use of a firearm.

Initially, officers were dispatched to the 10600 block of Baltimore Avenue around 2:45 p.m. for reports of a fight.

Sfoglia pulled out a weapon and threatened an employee following a dispute, a police investigation revealed. 

At this time, the origin of the dispute remains unknown. Sfoglia was taken into custody and charged by PGCPD.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, Sfoglia is "currently on non-contact" and has been with the department for nearly six years.

