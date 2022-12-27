x
Crime

Police searching for man who pulled out gun, stole dog in NE DC

DC police are looking for the man they believe was responsible for the armed robbery.

WASHINGTON — One day after Christmas Day, a dog reportedly stolen at gunpoint was swiftly recovered in Washington D.C. Now, police are looking to identify the man who they believe is responsible. 

The frightening robbery happened in the 800 block of Otis Place, Northwest around 10 a.m. A man armed with a handgun approached the victim, pointed the gun at them, and demanded the dog, according to DC police.

The victim handed over the dog, and the man ran away, authorities said. A short time later, the dog was found in good health.

DC police released surveillance images of the man as they continue searching for the dognapper.

Credit: The Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident shouldn't take action but call DC police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the department's text tip line at 50411. 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

   

