DC Police investigating Friday night homicide

The triple-shooting happened in the 1400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a homicide on Friday, Aug. 27 in the 1400 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.

Around 10:18 p.m. on Friday, police responded for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The man who died has been identified as 28-year-old Leonzo Shaw, of no fixed address.

Two additional adult male victims were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.