Woman shot outside funeral in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A woman shot outside of a funeral in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday is expected to survive, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Alabama Avenue after receiving a report of the sound of gunshots from witnesses attending a funeral at a church in the same block.

At the scene, officers located a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police say she is expected to recover fully.

Detectives have no information to share on possible suspects or a motive at this time. The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing. Anyone with information may contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.

In April, three people were wounded and one person was killed in a shooting outside a funeral for another homicide victim in Northeast D.C. The gunfire began on the mourners as the funeral was just letting out. Four people were hit by the gunfire. One person was killed in the shooting and three others were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.