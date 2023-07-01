DC Police investigate two shootings in Navy Yard just hours apart

Investigators have identified Terry Clark, 20, of Southeast D.C. as the victim of the fatal Saturday night shooting.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — D.C. Police are investigating two shootings that happened just hours apart in the Navy Yard neighborhood.

The most recent incident appears to be an attempted armed robbery that went array. Police say that Sunday morning at around 4:10 a.m. an armed suspect attempted to take a victim's belongings on the 200 block of Tingey Street SE. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene in a grey car.

Investigators are searching for the driver of a grey four-door sedan that was captured by a surveillance camera nearby.

Eight hours prior, D.C. police located a man with a gunshot wound outside the Navy Yard Metro Station. He was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1200 block of Half Street SE.

Investigators have identified the victim as Terry Clark, 20, of Southeast DC.

A man that works in the area and asked to not be identified told WUSA9 that he witnessed the shooting as he was walking towards the metro on his way home. He says that on two other occasions, he has had to run away from shootings in the same area.

Neighbors in the area told WUSA9 that they are fed up with the gun violence, particularly on that block of Half Street SE.

"That block right you try to avoid it, not avoid it all the time but you don't go as frequently as you used to," said Andrew Afifian who says he has been living in the neighborhood for three years. He says that now that he has a teen daughter, he has decided to move to another area in the District.

"You pay more but it seems like this neighborhood is getting for dangerous," said Afifian.

In October of last year, a fight between two Buffalo Wild Wings employees led to a shooting on the 1200 block of Half St. SE.

Police say 31-year-old Craig Jermaine Peacock was arrested after shooting at his coworker who was left with non-life-threatening injuries. A gun was recovered on the scene.