DC police investigate shooting, 2 men injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C.
Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove themself to the hospital for help following the shooting.
Officials say the second victim was found a short time later near Independence Avenue and Washington Avenue in Southwest D.C. He was conscious and breathing when help arrived and he was taken to an area hospital.
There is no word on the victims' current conditions.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.
