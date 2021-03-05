'Get out or I'll kill you' | DC Police investigate armed carjacking, searching for 4 suspects, ages 16-18

The incident happened in the 400 block of 12th street involving a 2021 Blue Toyota Camry, with a Maryland license plate tag of 7EL3177.

WASHINGTON — After an armed carjacking in Southeast D.C., police are searching for four suspects between the ages of 16-18 who pulled up on a victim just before one said "get out or I'll kill you," to their victim, according to the police report.

The report goes on to describe how one suspect pulled the victim out of his car, patted him down and told another suspect "take everything."

The incident happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in the 400 block of 12th street involving a 2021 blue Toyota Camry, with a Maryland license plate tag of 7EL3177.

One suspect was armed with a handgun and drove a blue sedan Eastbound in the 1300 block of D Street, Southeast.