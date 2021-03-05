'Get out or I'll kill you' | DC Police investigate armed carjacking, searching for 4 suspects, ages 16-18

WASHINGTON — After an armed carjacking in Southeast D.C., police are searching for four suspects between the ages of 16-18 who pulled up on a victim just before one said "get out or I'll kill you," to their victim, according to the police report.
The report goes on to describe how one suspect pulled the victim out of his car, patted him down and told another suspect "take everything."
The incident happened Wednesday just before 11 a.m. in the 400 block of 12th street involving a 2021 blue Toyota Camry, with a Maryland license plate tag of 7EL3177.
One suspect was armed with a handgun and drove a blue sedan Eastbound in the 1300 block of D Street, Southeast.
Anyone who has any knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.