DC Police: Man identified suspected of shooting 3 women, killing 2 in Southeast

Police say Keanan Christopher Turner shot and killed both Wanda Wright, 48, and Ebony Wright, 32, Monday evening in Southeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has identified a man who they believe shot three women, killing two, during a fire in Southeast D.C. earlier this week.

Police need your help in locating Keanan Christopher Turner, 32, of Forestville, Md. on charges including first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill while armed.

Authorities said Turner shot and killed both 48-year-old Wanda Wright and 32-year-old Ebony Wright Monday evening in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Police told WUSA9 Monday evening that firefighters arrived at the crime scene at around 7:30 p.m. and found one of the three shooting victims outside of the apartment building shot. The victim was later transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The other two women, Wanda and Ebony Wright, were found inside an apartment where there was a fire, according to police. Both were later pronounced dead.

D.C. Police said in a previous release that there was also a 3-month-old baby that was at the shooting scene that had to be rescued by a firefighter. The baby was taken to a hospital in the D.C. area where they were further evaluated, police said.

Turner is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with two counts of First Degree Murder While Armed and Assault With Intent to Kill While Armed, police said in a release to WUSA9.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said in a press conference Monday night that the preliminary investigation indicates this is a domestic incident and the suspect, later identified as Turner, in the shooting set fire to the apartment building before he left.