DC man shot by officers charged after domestic violence assault call, police say

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man shot by a DC Police officer has been arrested and charged after assaulting his partner in Southeast, according to officials.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Rahman Mills, from Southeast. Mills was charged with aggravated assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of an unregistered firearm, assault on a police officer and resisting arrest.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said officers received a phone call of a domestic violence assault involving a handgun that led to the shooting. Officers arrived at the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast, around 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, for a domestic call. A woman allegedly attacked by the suspect reported that the suspect owned a firearm. At the scene, officers located a suspect that matched the victim's description, according to officials.

When officers approached Mills, he began to flee, which promoted the chase to the rear of the 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue Southwest. Officers witnessed the suspect with a firearm. Mills was given numerous commands to drop the weapon, but the suspect did not comply.

Police say an officer discharged his firearm once and struck the suspect. The officer continued voicing additional commands for the suspect to drop his weapon, but the suspect still did not comply. According to MPD, an officer discharged his firearm again and struck the suspect one more time.

MPD said the officer gave Mills more commands to drop his weapon as he was on the ground but allegedly still wasn't dropping his weapon. The officers shot him once again.