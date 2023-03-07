DC Police searching for escaped inmate

Kenneth Phillips, 22, was arrested in November 2021 for carjacking and burglary.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for an inmate who escaped from Department of Corrections custody on Tuesday morning. They are asking for the public's help to find him.

Kenneth Phillips, 22, was arrested in November 2021 for carjacking and burglary. He is described as being about 6 feet tall and 210 pounds.

Police said Phillips was being transported to Howard University Medical Center for medical treatment Tuesday when he escaped. According to DC Police, Phillips was able to escape from DOC staff and left the hospital on foot. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red-and-blue underwear.