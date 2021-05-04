Officials: Jury recommends hundreds of years in prison for DC detective convicted of child sex crimes

John Pleasant Johnson, 55, was convicted by a jury last Friday.

WASHINGTON — A Prince William County jury recommended that a former D.C. Police detective is sentenced to a total of 360 years in prison for child sex crimes he has been convicted of committing, according to a release from the Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.

John Pleasant Johnson, 55, was convicted by a jury last Friday for charges of:

Three counts of aggravated sexual battery

Three counts of indecent liberties with a child

Three counts of forcible sodomy, by force, threat, etc.

Three counts of object sexual penetration by force, threat, etc.

One count of attempted rape by force, threat or intimidation

Johnson was arrested in May 2020 on these charges that involved crimes against a 13-year-old, according to Prince William County officials.

Last year, detectives with the Special Victims Unit investigated a reported assault on a girl who said she was assaulted multiple times between May 2018 and April 2020 by an acquaintance at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Johnson was formerly a police officer in D.C. According to a spokesperson from D.C. Police, Johnson started with D.C. Police in 1987 and retired in 2018. A month later he came back as a senior sergeant until 2019.

"It is disheartening to think that a former member of this Department could be involved in such deplorable conduct," former D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said. "Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family."

Here is the breakdown of sentencing recommendation from the jury: