DC Police: Officers shot at while responding to gunfire outside gas station

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police continue to investigate a shooting that involved a couple of its officers taking on gunfire after reporting to a shooting they heard outside of a Southeast gas station, according to the department in a statement.

Officers were already in the area of the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast, on April 9, and rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, they took on gunfire from people inside a grey Honda Accord, said the department.

The marked scout car that D.C. Police officers were driving was struck multiple times by people that fired shots from the gray Honda Accord, said the department.

No officers or citizens were injured in this shooting, according to D.C. Police.

An additional vehicle that was not involved in the shooting and a gas pump also was struck by gunfire, said police.