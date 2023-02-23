DC Police arrest man after tire puncturing spree in Northwest DC

In each of the incidents, investigators say the man punctured the tires on the vehicles before fleeing.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a 63-year-old man in connection with a tire puncturing spree in Northwest D.C.

In each of the incidents, the man approached parked vehicles, punctured their tires, and then fled the scene.

Jonathon Frost, of Northwest D.C., was arrested and charged Thursday with the following offensest:

On Tuesday, February 14, 2023 , at approximately 10 a.m., in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 , at approximately 5 p.m., in the 500 block of P Street, Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 , at approximately 5:32 p.m., in the 1400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023 , at approximately 9 p.m., in the 500 block of P Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 , at approximately 7 a.m., in the 400 block of P Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 , at approximately noon, in the 1200 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 , at approximately 4 p.m., in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest.

On Thursday, February 16, 2023 , at approximately 9 p.m., in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Northwest.

, at approximately 9 p.m., in the 1100 block of 4th Street, Northwest. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 4:08 pm, in the 400 block of M Street, Northwest.