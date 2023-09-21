DC Police arrest 18-year-old for two robberies, carjacking on the same day

Detectives say all three crimes occurred within less than 24 hours of each other.

WASHINGTON — An 18-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday for his alleged involvement in two robberies and a carjacking in Northeast D.C. that occurred within less than 12 hours of each other.

Police say Adam West of Southeast, D.C. is charged with two counts of Robbery (Force and Violence) and one count of Unarmed Carjacking.

On Tuesday, at 11:07 a.m., police say the first robbery occurred in the 4600 block of Gault Place, Northeast. At 5:26 p.m., a second robbery occurred in the 4900 block of Ayers Place, Northeast. Then a little while later, at 7:21 p.m., police say the same suspect involved in the two robberies above carjacked a victim in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

Investigators later identified the suspect as 18-year-old Adam West. He was then arrested and charged.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

