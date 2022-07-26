x
DC Police arrest woman for 69-year-old woman's death

An investigation revealed that the incident was "domestic in nature," according to officials.

WASHINGTON — Police arrested and charged a 30-year-old woman for the death of a 69-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

Officials were called to the 1600 block of Webster St. in Northeast, D.C. just after 5:15 a.m. Officers were reported to the home to check on the welfare of a person and found Marilyn Payne unconscious, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. 

When DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived they determined that the victim was dead. The victim was later taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. 

Anna Payne, 30, was arrested in connection to the woman's death and charged with Second Degree Murder while armed.

While officials did not disclose how the two know each other, investigators believe that the incident was "domestic in nature." 

