3 students robbed of sneakers at DC middle school

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after three middle school students were robbed of their shoes while on school grounds Friday.
A police report says the Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to Eliot-Hines Middle School at 1830 Constitution Avenue Northeast for a robbery. Police say the robbery happened around 4 p.m. on Feb. 17.
An officer conducted interviews of the students involved. The investigation found that three men got out of a red Kia while a fourth man stayed in the car. The three men demanded sneakers from the students.
The students surrendered their shoes, and the men went back to their car and drove off toward 16th Street Northeast. Police say it is unclear if the suspects displayed a weapon during the robbery, but a letter sent home to parents said firearms were brandished.
Principal Marlene Magrino sent the letter home.
"I recognize this is a distressing and frightening event. Coping with the effects of neighborhood violence and conflict is a challenging experience for students, and we want to support our community when such events occur," Magrino said. "Please be assured the safety of our students is always paramount."
Police have not yet made any arrests in this case.
Anyone who may have information should contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
