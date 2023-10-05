Man stabbed in the back at DC McDonald's

Police are still searching for the person responsible.

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back at a McDonald's restaurant in Northeast D.C. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 1635 Benning Road Northeast for a report of a stabbing around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Responding officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to their back. Officers performed first aid until emergency medical services arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries, and his current condition are not known at this time.