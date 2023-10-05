Man stabbed in the back at DC McDonald's

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed in the back at a McDonald's restaurant in Northeast D.C. Police are still looking for the person responsible.
Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to 1635 Benning Road Northeast for a report of a stabbing around 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Responding officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to their back. Officers performed first aid until emergency medical services arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries, and his current condition are not known at this time.
Police say the person who stabbed the man left the McDonald's and has not been found. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tipline at 50411.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.