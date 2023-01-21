DC Mayor holds public safety town hall

Neighborhood representatives shared concerns and suggestions over gun violence in the city

WASHINGTON — Three weeks into the new year, 13 people have been killed in D.C., according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Saturday morning, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser held a public safety town hall to hear concerns from all the Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners (ANC's) across the city.

ANC's represent individual neighborhoods within the city.

The meeting covered a variety of topics, but one topic dominated.

"My biggest worry is the gun violence," said Paul Trantham, an ANC for Ward 8.

"We need to do something about these guns coming into the city," said Darlene Williams, a Ward 7 resident.

"I had a gun drawn on me," said Barbara Clark, another ANC for Ward 8. "I'm still nervous about it."

Mayor Muriel Bowser acknowledged the concern across the city.

"You know that I grew up in Washington D.C. You know I grew up in the height of the crack epidemic in Ward 5 in North Michigan Park. You know I grew up in a town that had over 400 homicides in a year," said Bowser. "And I feel more anxiety across the city right now about safety."

According to police data provided at the meeting, 884 people were shot in DC last year.

Both figures represent sharp increases from the pre-pandemic era in 2019 (when the city recorded 692 shooting victims and 166 homicides), but a relatively modest decrease from 2021 levels (when D.C. had 902 shooting victims and 226 homicides).

"While we may be experiencing a down trend, any one homicide is one too many," said MPD Chief Robert Contee.

Youth crime was a particular concern at the meeting.

According to Contee, 381 kids under the age of 18 were arrested for violent crimes in D.C. last year.

For 117 of them (31%), that was their first arrest.

"It's not showing up because they stole a bag of chips or because they broke into...something, it's because they put a gun in somebody's face or they used that gun," said Contee.

According to Contee, 10 "young people" were arrested for homicide in 2022, 9 were in 2021, and "around six" were in 2020.

"The number is continuing to go up," said a visibly frustrated Contee.

"I can't tell you the number of kids that are showing up as victims, when they get shot they also are armed with firearms in our city," the Chief continued. "Time and time and time again I'm standing over kids. I'm getting out of my bed, leaving my kids, to go stand over a kid that's on the ground and he got a gun on him."

According to police data, 105 kids under the age of 18 were shot in 2022. 16 of those shootings were fatal.

When asked what's driving this trend, Mayor Bowser said many factors contribute to youth crime but the pandemic had a big impact.

"The isolation and disconnection and disruption of COVID has separated a lot of young kids from systems that have kept them safe," she said.

Mayor Bowser pledged that her administration would continue working to connect kids with resources that can help them.

Delano Hunter, Director of Parks and Recreation, said that, "for school-age kids, between October and present, there are about 9,600 opportunities" for supervised recreation.

According to Hunter, at places like the Deanwood Community Center, where the town hall was held, "every aquatics class is full. The e-sports academy is full. Basketball, fully subscribed. 1,800 kids that are playing basketball in our gyms right now on a Saturday."

Hunter added that, after hiring nearly 100 new department employees, he expects many rec centers across the city to begin expanding their hours of operation in the coming months. Those new hires, Hunter says, helped replace the "nearly 160 employees" who left the department in recent years.

At the same time, Bowser said MPD is working to identify and seize illegal guns before they're used in a crime.

In 2022, according to data provided at the meeting, MPD recovered 3,152 firearms.