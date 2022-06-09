Police: Man stabbed in Northeast, DC

Police say the stabbing occurred in the 1800 block of Benning Road.

WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from a stab wound in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday night. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said the stabbing took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road just after 7:50 p.m.

Officials claim the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, is conscious and breathing. However, officers are on the lookout for the suspect who is described to be a 40-55-year-old Black man with a gray beard. He was seen wearing a gray shirt, blue pants, brown boots, black hat and was armed with a knife.

Police have not provided any additional information about what led up to this incident or any additional details about this case.

