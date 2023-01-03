DC man sentenced to 10 years in prison for following child on the street, asking for sexual favors

The man will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years and pay the victim $36,956 in restitution.

WASHINGTON — A 53-year-old man from Washington, D.C. was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to get a child to have sex with him in 2021, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Marcus Douglas will have to register as a sex offender for 25 years and pay the victim $36,956 in restitution.

In July of 2021, authorities say Douglas approached a 14-year-old girl walking on a sidewalk in downtown D.C. He placed a note on her cellphone suggesting that he wanted to pay her to engage in sexual activity with him.

Investigators say the note contained his first name, Marcus, and his cellphone number.

After receiving the note, police claim the victim immediately went to a fire station nearby to report the incident.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to investigate. They interviewed the victim and were able to trace the phone number to Douglas.

An undercover officer then started texting Douglas, pretending to be the 14-year-old girl.

While messaging back and forth, Douglas asked for pictures of the victim, told her about her sexual fantasies, and asked to meet her in-person.

A location for the meeting was talked about during this text conversation.

When Douglas arrived at the agreed upon meeting spot, police arrested him.

In addition to the prison term, the judge ordered 10 years of supervised release and ordered Douglas to register as a sex offender for 25 years. The judge also ordered Douglas to pay the victim $36,956 in restitution.

If you have information that a child is being physically or sexually abused or neglected, you can help by reporting the abuse to the Child and Family Service Agency for the District of Columbia (CFSA). CFSA takes reports of child abuse and neglect 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (202) 671-SAFE or (202) 671-7233.

This case was brought as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood initiative and investigated by the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes members of the FBI's Washington Field Office and MPD.