DC man sentenced to 13 years for MGM casino kidnapping

Darius Young, aka "Mup," will serve more than a decade behind bars, with five years probation.

GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from February 23, 2021.

A Washington, D.C. man has been sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for his role in a kidnapping and robbery in Prince George's County last year.

Darius Lawrence Young, aka "Mup," was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge George. J. Hazel.

Young, along with four other defendants, were federally indicted in 2021.

According to the indictment, the five defendants" kidnapped and beat a man they met at the MGM Hotel and Casino. After leaving the casino, the defendants took the victim to a Southeast, D.C. neighborhood on Feb. 3, according to court documents.

After allegedly robbing the man, two of the suspects returned to the MGM Hotel with the victim's room key and were seen leaving the room with possessions, court documents say.

As stated in Young's guilty plea, two of the suspects stole $1,500 in casino chips, and approximately $6,000 in cash from the victim's hotel room.

On March 16, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Young’s home, locating Young in a bedroom on the second floor, investigators said. Young was taken into custody. Officers recovered two loaded .40-caliber pistols—one under the mattress and one in the closet in Young’s bedroom. Law enforcement also recovered a .223-caliber assault-rifle style pistol loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition, located in a backpack in the bedroom. The assault-rifle style pistol did not have any serial number or markings associated with a known manufacturer, indicating that it was a privately made firearm, also known as a “ghost gun.”