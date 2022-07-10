DC man sentenced to 9 years in prison for breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment, stabbing her 50 times

Detectives say Brian Wesley, 47, broke into his ex-girlfriend's home in SE D.C. on May 6 and stabbed her more than 50 times while under the influence of PCP.

WASHINGTON — A 47-year-old D.C. man was sentenced to nine years in prison on Friday for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and stabbing her more than 50 times.

Detectives say Brian Wesley was under the influence of PCP at the time of the stabbing.

Authorities say Wesley pleaded guilty in July 2022, in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, to one charge of assault with intent to kill. He was sentenced by the Honorable Milton C. Lee Jr.

According to the government’s evidence, Wesley’s ex-girlfriend kicked him out of her home about a week before the stabbing. During that week, Wesley ransacked her Southwest D.C. apartment and threatened her via text message.

On May 6, 2022, around 2 p.m., Wesley pushed his way into the victim’s apartment and immediately began stabbing her until she was eventually limp and silent on the ground. After he stopped his assault, Wesley walked to the window of a bedroom and jumped from the third-story apartment, breaking his hip and sustaining other head and bodily injuries, according to a police report.

Neighbors then called 911.

Responding officers and emergency medical personnel located the victim limp and bleeding on the stairwell and Wesley unconscious on the sidewalk outside with the bloody knife nearby.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she received multiple surgeries and necessary medical procedures.

Police arrested Wesley at the scene. He has been detained ever since.

Following his prison sentence, Wesley will be placed on a period of supervised release for three years with conditions including substance abuse treatment, mental health treatment, and an order to stay away and not contact the victim.

