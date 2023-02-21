DC man pleads guilty to deadly triple shooting on Super Bowl Sunday 2020

Officials say one of the surviving victims was shot 10 times as he ran away.

WASHINGTON — Three years after a deadly triple shooting on Super Bowl Sunday, a D.C. man had pleaded guilty to several charges including second-degree murder while armed.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, the charges against 30-year-old Glenn Dolford stem from a triple shooting that left Corvell Hayden and Marco Harper injured and Raheem Murray dead on Feb. 2, 2020.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 4000 block of 3rd Street in Southeast D.C.

Officials say the three victims were standing on the sidewalk talking about where they were going to watch the Super Bowl, when a dark-colored sedan stopped nearby. After stopping, two people reportedly got out of the car and opened fire on the three men with rifle-style weapons.

Hayden and Harper immediately ran from the area, but both were shot. Officials say Hayden was shot ten times and Harper was hit twice.

The third victim, Raheem Murray, fell to the ground. Dolford then reportedly walked up and shot Murray in the head while standing over him.

A father and his two young children were also in the area when the 57 rounds of ammunition were fired. They ran away and were not injured in the shooting.

Detectives say they used surveillance footage to help identify Dolford as the shooter who killed Murray.

Dolford will be sentenced on May 25, 2023. Officials say there is an agreed-upon sentence of 22.5 years followed by five years of supervised release.