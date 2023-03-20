DC man pleads guilty to bribing correction officer to smuggle drugs into jail

Keywaune McLeod was recruited to manage the sale of drugs within the D.C. jail from outside, according to officials.

WASHINGTON — A 28-year-old man from D.C. pleaded guilty in court on Monday after bribing a correctional officer to smuggle drugs into a D.C. jail.

Keywaune McLeod admitted that he was recruited to be a conduit outside of D.C. jail after getting a call from one of its inmates in June 2022. In his recruited role McLeod was responsible for packaging and managing the payments for the sale of narcotics that were happening inside the jail, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Additionally, McLeod would also give the drugs to a public official and a correctional officer who would then smuggle the drugs into the jail to then be distributed for sale. Once they were sold, the release further explains that McLeod would accept and manage the earnings using CashApp and make bribe payments to the correctional officer for smuggling the drugs.

In September and October 2022, McLeod was charged alongside D.C. Correctional Officer Beverly Williams and inmate Andre Gregory for conspiracy, bribery and smuggling.

McLeod's guilty plea for bribery carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and potential financial penalties. The charges for Williams and Gregory are still pending, according to the release.