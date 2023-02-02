DC man found guilty of hate crime after spitting in an African-American woman's face

The government's evidence at trial showed that the man had a history of racist attacks against African-American neighbors.

WASHINGTON — A 33-year-old D.C. man has been found guilty on charges stemming from a hate crime in which he spit in the face of a African-American woman in Southwest D.C.

United States Attorney Matthew Graves and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee announced the verdict Thursday following a three-day trial.

Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, was found guilty on Wednesday of bias-related assault.

According to the government's evidence, on July 20, 2020, around 2 p.m., the victim, an African-American woman, was walking her service dog and crossing the exit ramp of her apartment complex by the Wharf in Southwest D.C..

In his SUV, Iskrenov sped up the exit ramp and almost hit the woman and her dog. After the woman told to Iskrenov to be careful, he began screaming racist and sexist things.

Authorities say Iskrenov then intentionally spit into the woman's face, with the spit landing on her glasses and in her hair.

Iskrenov then drove away and was arrested 23 days later after being positively identified.

