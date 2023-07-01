MPD: DC man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old man outside Navy Yard Metro Station

Police have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred Jan. 7 in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Detectives have arrested and charged a man for his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting outside the Navy Yard Metro Station on Jan. 7.

Police say 31-year-old Tyriq Williams of Northwest, D.C. is charged with murder for his suspected involvement in the shooting death of 20-year-old Terry Clark of Southeast, D.C.

On Jan. 7 around 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast.

At the scene, officers located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the man dead. He remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Detectives later identified the victim in this case as 20-year-old Terry Clark.

On Friday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 31-year-old Tyriq Williams in connection to Clark's death. He is charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

This is all the information available at this time.

