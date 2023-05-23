DC man arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend's toddler in Silver Spring

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the mother’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Marlon Adilson Melendez, had allegedly abused the child.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police have arrested and charged a D.C. man in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 16-month-old son.

On March 11, at 4 a.m., officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to a home in the 7900 block of Chicago Avenue in Silver Spring for a report of a child not breathing.

At the home, officers located 16-month-old Zavier Giron. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives interviewed the child's mother who told police that her son had not been feeling well and when she woke up at 4 a.m., she found the toddler not breathing and 911 was called.

Police say Zavier was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was conducted which revealed signs of child abuse.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the mother’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Marlon Adilson Melendez, had allegedly abused the child, causing serious injuries.

On Friday, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Melendez. He has been charged with first degree child abuse and second degree murder.

Investigators say Melendez, who is not the child’s biological father, was arrested Monday in Hyattsville.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit without bond.