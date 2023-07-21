DC man charged with child sexual abuse

WASHINGTON — A 48-year-old D.C. man is charged with second-degree child abuse for an offense that occurred on Thursday.
At 8:08 p.m., detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile victim in the 700 block of 14th Street in Northwest D.C.
Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Alberto Jovel of Washington, D.C.
Jovel was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse on Thursday.
