DC man charged with child sexual abuse

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Alberto Jovel of Washington, D.C.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A 48-year-old D.C. man is charged with second-degree child abuse for an offense that occurred on Thursday.

At 8:08 p.m., detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with a juvenile victim in the 700 block of 14th Street in Northwest D.C.

Investigators identified the suspect as 28-year-old Alberto Jovel of Washington, D.C.

Jovel was arrested and charged with second-degree child abuse on Thursday.

WATCH NEXT:

A teenage boy and a man are recovering following a late-night shooting inside the Fort Totten Metro Station, according to police.

Investigators say a fight broke out between a group Thursday night just before 11 p.m. Two people began struggling over a gun, the weapon fell to the ground and one of them picked it up and shot a man according to police.