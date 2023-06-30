Man arrested for stabbing woman at Potomac Avenue Metro Station, police say

The same suspect is believed to have committed an armed robbery at Eastern Market Station on June 24, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A woman was rushed to an area hospital on Friday after being stabbed by a man attempting to rob her while on the escalator at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station, the Metro Transit Police Department said.

Police have identified that suspect as 40-year-old Christopher Wade and have charged him in connection.

At noon, the Metro Transit Police Department and paramedics responded to the Metro station for a report of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers located a woman who had been stabbed. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say preliminarily it appears a man stabbed the victim while attempting to rob her while on an escalator.

Investigators say no one was injured as a result of that robbery.

Friday night, police arrested Wade in connection to the stabbing and armed robbery. He is charged with armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers make the arrest after spotting Wade near 16th and U Street, SE.

ARRESTED: Christopher Wade, 40, of Washington, D.C., in connection to armed robbery June 24 at Eastern Market & armed robbery & assault w/ deadly weapon (knife) at Potomac Ave on June 30. Officers made the arrest after spotting the suspect this evening near 16th & U St. SE. pic.twitter.com/tKzAd96ULS — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) July 1, 2023