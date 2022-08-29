Man arrested after shooting mother dead in front of 5 kids

Heartbroken and flustered, Lamont Perry said the deceased was his only daughter. He was at work when DC Police told him she'd been shot and killed.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man is being extradited back to the District to face charges, now that police have arrested him for allegedly shooting and killing a local mother of five in her home in July.

DC Police announced Tuesday that the arrest had been made in relation to the homicide that took place in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast on July 19.

Wonell A. Jones, Jr., 34, of Southeast, was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida. He was wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder while armed.

The woman killed was identified as 33-year-old Audora Williams. A man who says Williams was his only daughter told WUSA9 that the pair were in an on-again-off-again relationship that she was working to end.

Heartbroken and flustered, Lamont Perry shared at the time that he was at work when DC Police told him Williams had been shot and killed while her five children were home.

“I got here and the detectives told me that my daughter lost her life,” Perry said. "This is the first time I ever lost a child. It’s hard — she’s my only daughter.”

MPD detectives have since confirmed through their investigation that the incident was domestic in nature. Jones will now go through the extradition process and returned to D.C. to face charges.