Maryland man charged in 6-year-old's murder dies in custody

Marktwan Hargraves was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — A 24-year-old Maryland man accused of killing a 6-year-old girl during a drive-by shooting in Southeast D.C. is dead. Marktwan Hargraves died while in custody.

On Thursday, Department of Corrections (DOC) personnel found Hargraves unresponsive at the Central Detention Facility.

DOC staff and medical personnel attempted to save Hargraves's life by taking action including administering Narcan doses and CPR.

Fire and Emergency Management Services (FEMS) also responded to the scene to continue life-saving efforts.

Authorities claim Hargraves was pronounced dead at 2:32 a.m.

His death is currently under investigation by both the Metropolitan Police Department and DOC.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will also be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, which are currently unknown.

Hargraves was arrested in connection to the shooting death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney in July 2021. His trial date was listed in court records as April 2024, nearly three years after his alleged crimes.

Hargraves’s next of kin has been notified.

WATCH NEXT:

A Maryland man has been arrested in the death of 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney, who was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on July 16, the Metropolitan Police Department told WUSA9 Wednesday.

Marktwan Hargraves, 22, was taken into custody by D.C. Police and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning.

Hargraves was found inside of an apartment in Southeast D.C. and has been charged with second-degree murder while armed.