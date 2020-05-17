Man wanted for lighting a 62-year-old homeless man on fire in DC. Police are offering $25k for his arrest

DC Police said the homicide occurred around 1 a.m. on May 14 on H Street.

WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, along with members of the ATF/DC Arson and Explosives Task Force, are asking for the public's help in finding a man who lit a 62-year homeless person on fire earlier this week.

Officers said they responded to the 900 block of H Street in Northeast, D.C. around 1:08 a.m. on Wednesday morning, originally for the report of a structure fire.

Once at the scene, they saw a homeless man suffering from life-threatening thermal injuries and immediately took him to a local hospital.

After two days of battling life-threatening injuries, the victim died at the hospital on May 15. He has been identified as 62-year-old Darryl Finney.

According to MPD, an investigation revealed that the fire was intentionally set. Police shared nearby surveillance camera footage of the suspect wearing a dark gray hoodie near the scene of the crime.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.