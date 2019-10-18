WASHINGTON — Davon Alfred Moore, a 25-year-old former firefighter from S.E., D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of armed robbery after he robbed a man of sneakers last December.

According to prosecutors, Moore arranged a meetup with a man on the app OfferUp to buy a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes. The pair met at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway in Silver Spring on Dec. 20 when an argument broke out over the cost -- Moore insisted on a $400 price, but the victim wanted $700.

According to court documents, Moore then pulled a gun on the man from inside his car and ordered him to leave the shoes with him. After leaving the scene, the victim snapped a photo of Moore's license plate, which lead to Moore's arrest, police say.

Ramon Korionoff, the public affairs director for the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office, said the license plate picture was "quick thinking" on the victim's part and helped police trace down Moore's location.

RELATED: Can you help identify these 6 people? Police search for suspects linked to assault-robbery of 2 girls at Silver Spring mall

Screen capture from the original OfferUp post.

MPD

“You cannot use violence to abscond with what your heart desires but your wallet cannot afford," Korionoff said. "There are safe zones established by local police departments to lessen the risk of these kinds of sales -- the public should use them so as not to suffer at the hands of criminals waiting to prey on unsuspecting buyers or sellers." Moore faces up to 25 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on Oct.28.

RELATED: 2 men rob 7 Eleven then lead police on a chase

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.