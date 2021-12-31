x
Crime

Police search for vehicle of interest in DC double shooting

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on South Capitol Street, Southwest

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle that may be connected to a double shooting in Southwest D.C. early Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., seventh district officers responded to the sound of gunshots in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the man to an area hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening. 

Police say a second man with a gunshot wound was located at a local hospital getting treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. 

A vehicle of interest, described as a newer model white SUV was caught on nearby surveillance camera. 

Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

Anyone who may recognize the SUV, or have any additional information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. 

