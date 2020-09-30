D.C. resident Warkaw Anagaw said he was in his car doing a Facebook live stream when two suspects told him to get out.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are on the lookout for a carjacker who had his face caught on a live stream video.

The incident occurred Sunday, around 3:30 p.m., on the unit block of Kennedy Street NE.

DC resident and Ethiopian activist Warkaw Anagaw was in his Toyota Corolla, doing a live stream on Facebook, when he said two people walked up to the passenger side.

“When I look at them, I notice one of them has a gun,” he said.

Anagaw told WUSA9 one of the men asked for his wallet. MPD said the suspects also asked for his shoes, before eventually telling him to get out of his car.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on 9/25/20 in the 900 block of 46th Street, NE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Video: https://t.co/O0W2GKXBhe — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 30, 2020

Anagaw then raced back to his house to call the police, but not before noticing another suspect trailed him in another car.

Anagaw said he just wishes the suspects responsible for stealing his car had not resorted to a life of crime.

“They have to do work,” he said. “They can work hard, they can make money, this crime is not good, you know.”

Anagaw said police have since found his car, but adds the suspects are still being looked for.