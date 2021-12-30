Police in DC search for suspects who stole car with child inside

The car and the boy were found a short time later, but the suspects are still on the loose.

WASHINGTON — A car theft in Northwest D.C. took a dangerous turn when it was discovered a child was inside at the time the car was taken.

The boy was found a short time later, along with the car. Police say the child was unharmed. Now, Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect's who took the car.

MPD reports the theft happened around 4:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. That's when two suspects, in a vehicle approached the car with the boy inside. One of the suspect got into the car, and both vehicles left the scene.

The stolen car was found on Kennedy Street Northwest with the boy still inside. The suspects are still on the loose. The two suspects were caught on surveillance cameras.

Police are asking anyone who recognize the suspects, or who may have more information about this case to contact them. MPD is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.