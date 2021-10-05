x
Driver found shot three times on DC highway

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
WASHINGTON — A man traveling on DC-295 early Tuesday morning was shot three times, and police are searching for who is responsible. 

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to DC-295 just before Eastern Avenue for a reported shooting around 1 a.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside an SUV.

The man was conscious when he was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department's 6th District Watch Commander Lt. Vikki Steen.

A portion of DC-295 was closed while police conducted their investigation, but the road was fully reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. 

Investigators do not have any information about a possible suspect in this shooting and no arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

