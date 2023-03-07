Man indicted in carjacking rampage that left Metrobus driver, 2 dogs dead

Daeyon Ross, 22, was indicted Thursday in the July 2 carjacking rampage that left a 56-year-old man dead.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man accused of killing a man and two dogs during a series of carjackings earlier this month was formally indicted Thursday.

Daeyon Ross, 22, was indicted in the July 2 carjacking rampage.

Ross faces 28 counts including murder, armed carjacking, use of a firearm in a violent crime and aggravated animal cruelty.

The rampage in which Ross is accused started at Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in Capitol Heights where two women were carjacked.

Ross is alleged to have crashed a vehicle and then attempted to carjack a 56-year-old man in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s on Ritchie Road. That man was shot and killed.

The victim was identified as Kurt Modeste. He was a father of five who had worked as a Metrobus operator for more than 20 years. His widow, Pamela Modeste, told WUSA9 that he was a "great guy," but said she was too distraught to talk about her family's loss.

After Ross allegedly killed Kurt Modeste, authorities say he carjacked another woman in the drive-thru line that had three dogs inside her car. Police said he killed two of the dogs, before driving away in the Scion heading westbound on Central Avenue.

"It's extremely rare to come across an individual who has such a disregard for life," said Acting Deputy Chief Zachary O'Lare of the Prince George's County Police Department.

He led police on a chase with that vehicle which ended in a shootout in Northeast D.C. near 52nd Street and Sheriff Road.