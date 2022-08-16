The shooting left six victims injured. The victims were transferred to Regional One Hospital and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people were injured after an overnight shooting outside a Memphis hospital.

The Memphis Police Department said just before 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shootout at New Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway near the emergency room entrance at Methodist North Hospital.

Two victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition. Four victims were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One of those four is now in non-critical condition. The ages of the victims have not been released.

According to MPD, three of the shooting victims were detained for possessing a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said all six victims were shot by suspects driving a black SUV.

A silver sedan seen abandoned at the median near the intersection of Austin Peay and Walter K. Singleton Pkwy had more than 20 bullet holes on the driver side door.

The hospital was on lockdown for hours while MPD worked to investigate the scene. MPD also blocked off parts of Covington Pike and Austin Peay. Those roads have now been reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Editor's Note: MPD dispatch originally believed eight victims were injured in the shooting. Sources later confirmed that there were only six shooting victims.