The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall increase for the week of Aug. 6-12, after a previous decline, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources. Incidents rose to 696 in the latest seven-day period of available police reports, up from 676 the week before.

The specific offenses that increased the most were auto burglary and auto theft. Auto burglary rose to 239 incidents, from 215 the week before. Auto theft went from 49 to 51.

There were 30 reported assault incidents. That represents a steady state from the previous week. There were also 23 incidents of burglary.

Among the few types of offenses that saw a downturn, reports of theft went from 307 to 305, and robbery fell from 43 to 42.

Looking at crime patterns in different areas of the city, Anacostia, Capitol Hill and Eckington continued to have the most reported incidents.

Capitol Hill experienced the highest growth in crime. Crime reports in Dupont Circle also rose, after declining the week before, and incidents in Eckington are up considerably as well.

Monday, Thursday and Tuesday saw the most crime incidents. The largest increase from the previous week occurred on Monday, Thursday and Friday, while incidents on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday went down. Comparing times of day, midday, early afternoon and evening saw the most crime last week.

