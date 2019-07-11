ROCKVILLE, Md. — Four people are walking away with minor injuries after two cars collided on the I-270 Northbound tonight, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police and the Rockville Barracks said the crash occurred around 7:00 pm tonight near Montrose Road and exit 5 of the I-270. All four people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The highway was partially blocked off for over an hour, with traffic limited to a single lane as authorities attempted to clear the scene.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the cause behind the crash.

The collision occurred on the same day that an overturned tractor-trailer carrying mangoes caused road closures near Rockville Pike on Wednesday morning.

Police said the overturned truck shut down the right two lanes on the outer loop of I-495 just past I-270 near Rockville Pike. Officials said because the truck is on its side, a heavy-duty wrecker had to bring it to its wheels before crews can clear the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

Police said one person was evaluated for a non-life threatening injury.

RELATED: Police: At least 1 dead in multi vehicle crash in Alexandria

RELATED: Fatal crash in Woodbridge leaves 1 dead and 2 injured

RELATED: 1 teen dead, 1 in life-threatening condition and 3 other teens injured after crash in Oakton

RELATED: Police cruiser involved in car crash Friday morning en route to scene of shooting

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.