WALDORF, Md. — A 17-year-old Eagle Scout who was the son of a prominent Prince George’s County homicide detective was allegedly dealing THC liquid used in vaping, according to court documents.

The documents said 17-year old Bradley Alan Brown "has recently been selling THC vape cartridges," according to witness accounts.

Brown had been using Snapchat to communicate with suspect Darryl Edward Freeman the afternoon preceding his murder, according to court documents. Brown was found fatally shot Tuesday night in the driveway of his family’s home on Warehouse Landing Road in the Bryan’s Road section of Charles County, Md., police said.

Freeman is a football player at Thomas Stone High School in Charles County, and witnesses reported he had been selling marijuana, according to the charging papers.

A car matching the description of Freeman’s dark-colored 2011 Ford Fusion was seen on neighbors' home surveillance cameras in front of Brown’s home at the time of the murder, around 7:50 pm Tuesday, investigators reported.

Gunshots were heard on the videos and the car was seen speeding away, detectives wrote in the documents.

A handgun belonging to Brown’s father was found on the ground near his body, according to investigators. Police said the gun had not been fired.

Brown’s father is a well-known veteran homicide detective in Prince George’s County, according to sources close to the family and neighbors who spoke to WUSA9.

Brown was home alone and his parents were away on a trip at the time of the shooting, neighbors said.

In addition to the Snapchat conversations viewed by investigators, detectives tracked Freeman's smartphone to near Brown’s address on Warehouse Landing Road.

"Messages on his Snapchat account indicate that Brown was planning to meet with a person named 'Darryl' at Brown’s residence," detectives wrote in the charging documents. "The purpose of the meeting is unknown. However, Brown has recently been selling THC vape cartridges and Darryl supposedly sells marijuana."

Detectives have not determined if Freeman was alone or with others during the shooting, according to the court documents.

"The identity of anyone who may have been with Darryl Freeman is unknown at this time," detectives wrote.

The case remains under investigation, according to Diane Richardson, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sherriff’s Department.

Richardson declined to comment further because of the ongoing probe.

